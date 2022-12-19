Mountain Mike's Opens in Texas for First Time

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announce the opening of its first Texas restaurant in Lewisville. The new location is owned and operated by Steve and Adam Zeigler from Zeigler & Son, LLC. The Lewisville restaurant is the first in a multi-unit development deal that will see Zeigler & Son bring two other Mountain Mike’s to the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area – with more Texas locations on the way. Mountain Mike’s currently has three multi-unit Texas development deals in place with other franchise groups and anticipates opening ten more restaurants in the Lone Star State before the end of 2024.

“We are extremely proud to open Mountain Mike’s first Texas location in Lewisville – an area that’s perfectly suited for a family-friendly pizza concept for all ages to enjoy, and we’re confident our new Lewisville location will quickly become a gathering place for years to come,” says Steve Zeigler. “Community is very important to us. We are eager to get involved in the local community to bring America’s love for pizza to Lewisville, and we look forward to helping Mountain Mike’s Pizza make its mark in Texas.”

Located on the southeast corner of Josey and 121, Mountain Mike’s is thrilled to introduce the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to Lewisville locals and beyond. The spacious 2,550-square-foot restaurant features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring 14 big-screen televisions and complimentary Wi-Fi, the Lewisville restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. For those who enjoy dining alfresco, there is also a 750-square-foot patio. The new location also includes arcade games for all ages and an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet. Thirsty? The Lewisville location features a full craft beer and wine list – a perfect complement to Mountain Mike’s menu items. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Lewisville, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a tasty pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients, and you gathered in the local pizzeria with family for pizza night. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Lewisville Mountain Mike’s is located at 4740 TX-121, Suite 900, and can be reached by telephone at (972) 954-2004. The restaurant is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.