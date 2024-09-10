Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, has proudly opened its third Los Angeles County restaurant in Pasadena, California. The restaurant is owned and operated by Waldo Yan and Amber Tan, experienced restaurant owners and long-time business partners who are set to open two additional Mountain Mike’s locations in San Gabriel Valley. The new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for Pasadena locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“We were drawn to Mountain Mike’s Pizza for its commitment to community, both among its guests and franchise partners,” said Yan. “We look forward to making Mountain Mike’s Pizza a staple in Pasadena, and later, across San Gabriel Valley, where our guests can come together to enjoy time with friends and family, watch sports and create lasting memories over ‘Pizza the Way It Oughta Be.’”

The spacious 2,000-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Pasadena features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting three 75-inch televisions, the Pasadena restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar weekday lunch buffet, kids’ arcade area with three games, complimentary Wi-Fi and a 200-square-foot outdoor patio for al fresco dining. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Pasadena, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Pasadena Mountain Mike’s is located at 3415 E. Colorado Blvd. and can be reached by telephone at (626) 669-6304. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.