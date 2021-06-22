Mountain Mike's Opens in Upland, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its first location in Upland is now open for business. Located in the Upland Village Plaza near Burlington, the new Mountain Mike’s makes it even easier for San Bernardino County locals to experience “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” The location is owned by first-time Mountain Mike’s franchisee and area local, Sunny Singh, who is thrilled to invite the entire Upland community to enjoy their newest family-friendly restaurant.

“After moving to Southern California from India, I worked for many years as a teenager in the food industry where I developed an appreciation for serving my community and working with restaurants that provided a place for families to gather and also found unique ways to give back to the people who supported them,” says Singh. “As I’ve grown as an adult, and experienced success in other industries, I’ve always been motivated by my teen experiences to one day align with a pizza brand that serves a community as much as it serves great food – and Mountain Mike’s delivers on this promise.”

The expansive Upland restaurant offers nearly 2,600 square-feet of welcoming, family-friendly indoor space for which Mountain Mike’s is known along with a large patio for dining alfresco. The new Upland location also features an arcade area for kids (and adults) of all ages and five big-screen televisions – an ideal setup for sports fans, team parties, group fundraisers and family get-togethers.

The Upland Mountain Mike’s, located at 65 E. Foothill Blvd., is open for business daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and can be reached at (909) 767-6222.