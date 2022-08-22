Mountain Mike's Opens in Visalia, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is proud to announce that its newest Visalia restaurant is officially open for business. The location is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees, Visalia locals and husband-and-wife duo Harry Singh and Inderjeet Kaur Dhillon, who also own and operate two other Mountain Mike’s locations in Visalia and Tulare. Located on South Mooney Boulevard, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for San Joaquin Valley residents and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“After the success of our first Visalia location on Walnut Street, we are proud to open a new location on South Mooney, especially after seeing the widespread passion the local community has shown for the brand,” says Singh. “Our new Visalia restaurant is on a bustling street, and we are excited to welcome locals familiar with Mountain Mike’s and new guests who we know will embrace the quality and family-friendly atmosphere Mountain Mike’s is known for throughout California – and beyond.”

The newest Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Visalia is spacious at 4,100-square-feet and features the same welcoming and family-friendly atmosphere that’s long been a brand hallmark. It’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans with 10 big-screen televisions – the perfect gameday venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza lunch buffet, a private party room that fits up to 55 guests, and an arcade area for kids of all ages. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Visalia, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Visalia Mountain Mike’s is located at 3103 S. Mooney Blvd. and can be reached by telephone at (559) 553-4545. The restaurant is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.