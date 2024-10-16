Mountain Mike’s Pizza announced development in Florida, establishing a coast-to-coast footprint and reinforcing the growing brand as a national pizza player. The 10-unit agreement will introduce ‘Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!’ to the Sunshine State and add to the brand’s rapid expansion activities across the country. The landmark deal was inked with multi-brand operators and first-time Mountain Mike’s franchisees Sean Morrison, CEO of BizBox Restaurant Group and Ned Algeo, Founder of Multipli Capital. Locations are planned for Orlando, Tampa and Sarasota, with the first Florida restaurant expected to open next year.

“After nearly five decades of success and many milestones, the strong reputation we’ve established throughout the West is broadening to encompass other regions, and we’re thrilled to bring Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Florida and complete our journey to being recognized as a coast-to-coast brand,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “We expect Mountain Mike’s to reach new heights in Florida’s booming, entrepreneurial economy, and we are confident that new guests throughout the state will appreciate and enjoy our high-quality menu offerings, unmatched dine-in experience and community involvement.”

Throughout Florida and beyond, the pizza segment is booming, as is the demand for Mountain Mike’s mouthwatering pizzas and family-friendly atmosphere. The brand continues to experience record sales, significant franchise momentum and new unit growth. In addition to the Sunshine State, Mountain Mike’s is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S., including ongoing development in Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way guests remember — handmade and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste

“Our stellar brand reputation continues to be underpinned by exceptional unit economics and a menu that has won over pizza lovers for decades, yielding a confident and optimistic outlook that no summit is too high for Mountain Mike’s Pizza,” said Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, Principal Owners of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Our Florida development deal cements Mountain Mike’s Pizza as a formidable national player, and it energizes our entire organization as we continue to expand in new and existing markets, introducing even more guests and franchisees to what has made Mountain Mike’s so special for nearly a half century.”

With development agreements in motion in more than a dozen states – including recent deals in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and more on the horizon – it’s a uniquely attractive time to join the Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchise family in Florida or any other region where the legacy brand operates. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always rely on Mountain Mike’s to deliver quality, freshness, flavor and value – and qualified franchisees can count on an array of advantages in pursuing a successful, resilient and sought-after pizza concept like Mountain Mike’s Pizza. In addition to an impressive lineup of amazing specialty pizzas, the Mountain Mike’s menu features an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar lunch buffet, bone-in and boneless chicken wings, Mountain Fries, signature Garlic Not-Knots, a variety of desserts and a selection of beer and wine.

To build upon the brand’s success while satisfying consumer demand for higher-quality pizza and family-friendly dining options, Mountain Mike’s is extending opportunities to new franchise partners looking to diversify their franchise brand portfolio with a popular family pizza concept. With many more Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants expected to open in 2024, the nearly 300-unit franchised pizza brand is primed to continue expansion in highly attractive markets coast to coast.