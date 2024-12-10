Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, announced its debut in Washington, the brand’s ninth state, with the opening of a new restaurant in Arlington. The location is owned and operated by experienced multi-brand operators and first-time Mountain Mike’s franchisees Gurjot S. Thind and Yashraj S. Thind, who inked a 10-unit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain in late 2023. In addition to Arlington, the pair will expand the Mountain Mike’s brand across the Evergreen State, including Bellevue, Bellingham, Burlington, Kirkland, Lake Stevens, Lynwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Northgate and Redmond.

“We’re thrilled to bring this beloved brand—renowned for its warm, inviting atmosphere and dedication to quality-driven food—to Washington state for the very first time,” said Gurjot S. Thind. “The Arlington restaurant is the first of several Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations we have planned for Greater Seattle and surrounding areas, and we have full confidence that the brand will quickly become an integral part of its local communities.”

The spacious 2,400-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Arlington features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting six big-screen televisions, the restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The Arlington restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet and kids’ arcade games. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Arlington, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

“We have nearly 15 units in varying stages of development across Washington state, so the Arlington opening represents the first step in a statewide growth initiative,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “As we near 300 locations in operation, we are proud of the impressive brand growth and momentum we’ve maintained throughout 2024, including inking franchise deals from coast to coast and adding significantly to our pipeline, which has nearly 150 units in development across a dozen states.”

The new Arlington Mountain Mike’s is located at 17127 Smokey Point Blvd. and can be reached by (425) 549-4600. The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.