Mountain Mike's Pizza Debuts in Placerville, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its Placerville location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned and operated by El Dorado County residents and husband-and-wife duo RJ and Sandeep Kaur, who also own a Mountain Mike’s location in Cameron Park. The new Placerville Mountain Mike’s Pizza, the brand’s third in El Dorado County, is making it even easier for locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“Long before becoming franchisees, we knew Mountain Mike’s Pizza as a place where the community can gather around America’s favorite food, and as we open our second restaurant and grow our relationship with this terrific brand, we are confident the Placerville community will embrace all that Mountain Mike’s has to offer,” says the Kaurs. “We’re excited to be serving the brand’s legendary pizza to the community, and we expect the ongoing enthusiasm in Placerville to match what we have experienced in Cameron Park since opening our restaurant there in 2010.”

The approximately 3,000-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Placerville features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring four big-screen televisions, the Placerville location is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes an arcade. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Placerville, making it an ideal spot for sports fans of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a tasty pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Placerville Mountain Mike’s is located at 3966 Missouri Flat Road and can be reached by telephone at (530) 303-3330. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m and Friday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.