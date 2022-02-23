Mountain Mike's Pizza Franchisee Purchases Fleet of Electric Vehicles to Improve Food Delivery

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp., a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles revolutionizing the urban driving experience, today announced an initial fleet purchase of 20 SOLO Cargo EVs from Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a 40-year old regional pizza chain headquartered in Northern California, with more than 200+ restaurants across California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada and Utah.

Phillip Dade, Owner of Pelican Food Concepts and Multi Unit Franchisee of Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Arizona and Utah, expects to have 65 open locations throughout the two states over the next 12 months. This partnership with ElectraMeccanica is an opportunity for Mountain Mike’s Pizza to lower overall pizza delivery costs spanning over its multi-state restaurant footprint.

“We are truly excited to be one of the first customers to order over 20 SOLO Cargo units. It just makes sense for our business needs and our food-delivery model,” says Phillip Dade, Owner of Pelican Food Concepts and Multi Unit Franchisee of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Before the SOLO, there were very few options for restaurants to become profitable in the delivery space, but the SOLO Cargo is changing all of that. This EV will fit our sustainability goals and ensure end-customer satisfaction, all while maximizing our profits and bottom line.”

The SOLO Cargo currently allows space for approximately 15 standard pizza boxes in its 11.8 cubic feet trunk and operates at an average cost of $.30 per mile (which is roughly 5 times the savings of third-party delivery applications and $.24 per mile savings for those on a driver reimbursement model). Given its right-sized capabilities, the SOLO Cargo creates an ideal price point in the market to change food delivery space behavior: optimizing those restaurants looking to transition to in-house deliveries or those individuals looking for a low-cost alternative to drive for third-party delivery apps.

Revenue in the US online food delivery segment is projected to reach $66.5 billion by the end of 2022, with an annual growth rate of 9.7%. The SOLO Cargo addresses this niche need within the industry by offering a low total cost of ownership alternative, which incorporates the right vehicle acquisition price point, with little maintenance requirements and lower annual insurance premiums. Additionally, the SOLO and SOLO Cargo supports those businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint by transitioning to an electric and downgrade their oversized traditional gas-powered fleet vehicles.

Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica, adds, “Mountain Mike’s is a great example of the perfect use case for our innovative SOLO Cargo EV in fleet applications. The food-delivery space is growing rapidly, and a solution that enables businesses to be profitable in food delivery was virtually non-existent. The SOLO Cargo EV directly addresses the growing need for a scalable delivery solution while also allowing businesses and restaurants to achieve profitability in food delivery, a true differentiator for our customers.”