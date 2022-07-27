Mountain Mike's Pizza to Giveaway Free Pizza with New 'Shutout Challenge'

As a proud pizza partner of Angels Baseball, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, dough made fresh daily, and toppings to the edge, announce its newest sports activation, the “Shutout Challenge.” For the remainder of the 2022 regular season, every time the Angels shut out an opponent, whether home or away, Mountain Rewards Mobile App members can claim a free 6” mini one-topping pizza the next day at any of Mountain Mike’s 17 locations throughout Orange County and the Inland Empire. The promotion officially launched on July 22 when the Halos took on the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves.

“We’re inviting our Mountain Rewards members in Southern California to root hard for the Halos following the All-Star break as the second half of the 2022 baseball season gets underway,” says Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, the co-CEOs and co-owners of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “It’s been an exciting season so far and one thing is for sure, pizza is perfect for celebrations, and what better way to celebrate our Angels shutting out their opponents than with free pizza! As an Official Pizza Partner of Angels Baseball, we’re happy to help amplify support and excitement for our Halos for the challenge ahead.”

As the 2022 baseball season rolls into the second half, the Angels have already tossed 10 shutouts, tied for the third highest total in the American League this year, and the most for the club since 2017. Through 96 games, a quarter of Halo victories this season have come by way of shutout. The team also has recorded its lowest Earned Run Average (ERA) since 2015. With more than 65 games remaining this season, there are plenty of chances for the Angels to throw more shutouts – and for Mountain Mike’s fans to score free pizza!

“As we continue to celebrate our partnership with Angels Baseball and our loyal Mountain Rewards members, we encourage all Angels and Mountain Mike’s fans to put on their game faces and head to the ballpark or one of our local restaurants to root for the Halos and the chance to win some free pizza,” says Carol DeNembo, VP of Marketing for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “As we proudly activate this year’s Shutout Challenge, we hope to deactivate opponent bats and say, ‘thank you’ to our rewards members with free pizza!”

Mountain Mike’s Pizza became an Official Pizza Partner of Angels Baseball at the start of the 2022 season. The partnership with the iconic Southern California-based MLB Club underscores Mountain Mike’s longstanding commitment to families, sports fans and communities throughout California and the Western U.S. With over 255 restaurants in operation and more than a quarter billion dollars in 2021 system sales, the brand is experiencing phenomenal growth in markets throughout the West, but its headquarters since 2017 has been in the heart of Southern California where Mountain Mike’s is expanding faster than any other region, making the relationship with the Orange County ballclub a natural fit.

The Mountain Rewards Mobile App allows members to place and customize orders from Mountain Mike’s full menu, schedule deliveries or carryout service, order ahead for dine-in, save payment information, send digital gift cards, earn 1 point for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases, and track and redeem rewards and offers. Pizza fans who download the app from the App (iOS) or Google Play (Android) stores will instantly receive $5 off their first order and will continue to earn rewards with every new order.