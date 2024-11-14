Mountain Mike’s Pizza is significantly broadening its national footprint with multi-unit development deals in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Oregon. The new partnerships follow the brand’s recently announced 10-unit agreement in Florida and reinforce its rapidly growing position as a coast-to-coast pizza powerhouse. Fueled by a nearly-50-year commitment to delivering Pizza the Way it Oughta Be to new and longtime guests, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is strategically expanding throughout the U.S., with nearly 150 restaurants planned in more than a dozen states. The development activities complement nearly 300 Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants in operation.

“Mountain Mike’s Pizza continues to be an attractive opportunity for savvy entrepreneurs looking to build or expand their franchise restaurant portfolios with a well-established and highly respected brand,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Our multi-unit deals in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Oregon, plus a recent agreement to enter Florida, have added nearly 20 locations to our robust development pipeline, which is growing from coast to coast thanks to new and existing franchise partners who are as passionate as we are about delivering exceptional and memorable experiences to our guests.”

The pizza segment is booming, as is the demand for Mountain Mike’s mouthwatering pizzas and family-friendly atmosphere. The new multi-unit franchise deals will introduce the fast-growing pizza chain to three new markets that include Northwest Arkansas, Greater Oklahoma City and Salem, Oregon. Mountain Mike’s Pizza continues to experience record sales and significant franchise momentum, and with development in more than a dozen states from the Golden State to the Sunshine State, now is a uniquely attractive time to join the Mountain Mike’s franchise family.

“Our current and future success is being driven by an unwavering commitment to nearly 50 years of Mountain Mike’s history as a favorite dining destination, and to delivering an unmatched restaurant experience for everyone who enjoys fantastic pizza,” said Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, Principal Owners and Co-Chairmen of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “As we expand in more new territories and reinforce our standing as a national pizza brand, we are more determined than ever to comprehensive support for franchise partners in every market across the country to ensure they have the tools to thrive in our system and uphold our brand promise.”

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember — handmade and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. In addition to an impressive pizza lineup, the Mountain Mike’s menu features an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar lunch buffet, bone-in and boneless chicken wings, Mountain Fries, signature Garlic Not-Knots™, a variety of desserts and a selection of beer and wine. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always rely on Mountain Mike’s to deliver quality, freshness, flavor and value.

Mountain Mike’s is extending opportunities to new franchise partners looking to diversify their franchise brand portfolio with a popular family pizza concept. With several more Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants expected to open in 2024, the nearly 300-unit franchised pizza brand is primed to continue expansion in highly attractive markets coast to coast.