Mountain Mike’s Pizza invites guests to ready their passports for a culinary Taste for Adventure featuring globally inspired ingredients. The limited-time menu rollout is taking flight with three new wing varieties: Sticky Kogi, Kickin’ Korean BBQ and Zesty Aloha. Available September 2 through November 30 at all Mountain Mike’s locations nationwide, the new wings will be joined by additional Taste for Adventure menu items this fall.

“Our Taste for Adventure menu series invites guests to channel their sense of adventure and embark on a flavor journey through culinary influences from around the world,” said Carol DeNembo, Chief Marketing Officer at Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “As global flavors increase in popularity and availability, this new collection provides our guests with a diverse range of offerings—from spicy to sweet and everything in between—that complement our traditional menu and satisfy adventurous palates.”

Joining Mountain Mike’s existing lineup of Frank’s RedHot Buffalo, KC Masterpiece BBQ and Stingin’ Honey Wings, the new wings tap into a variety of global-inspired flavors and ingredients. Capturing the essence of East Asian cuisine, the Sticky Kogi Wings feature a base of gochujang and soy sauce to offer a tantalizing blend of sweet, savory and spicy notes. The Kickin’ Korean BBQ Wings deliver a delightful fusion of smoky and savory flavors, enriched with deep umami and a hint of sweetness. Featuring distinctly Polynesian flavors, the Zesty Aloha Wings blend authentic sweet chili peppers with garlic for the perfect balance of sweet and tangy. Mountain Mike’s wings are always oven-roasted, never fried, to achieve the perfect crispy finish. The new and existing wing flavors are available in classic bone-in and boneless varieties, ensuring a delicious and satisfying option for every preference.

“Our wings take game day watch parties, family nights and gatherings to the next level, and as we gear up for football season, we’re excited to expand our wing lineup with unique, globally inspired options that give our guests the choice between classic flavors and bold, adventurous new varieties,” added DeNembo.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners