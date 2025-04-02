Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is excited for another season as an Official Pizza Partner of Angels Baseball. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the partnership reinforces Mountain Mike’s deep-rooted connection to sports fans and the communities they call home. Throughout the years, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been able to build their relationship with the Angels and their devoted fans across Southern California since becoming an Official Pizza Partner in 2022.

“Everything about sports and rooting passionately for beloved teams are at the heart of our brand, and as we enter our fourth straight year as an Official Pizza Partner of Angels Baseball, we’re excited to continue bringing families and communities together over great pizza and their shared love for the game,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “This partnership strengthens our connection to the team and its incredible fans, and we are immensely proud to be part of Angels Baseball experiences, celebrations, victories and memories for another amazing season.”

As Mountain Mike’s enters year four of its Angels partnership, the brand remains dedicated to fostering local connections and giving back to the communities where its restaurants operate and provide gathering places for families and teams. Last season, Mountain Mike’s brought meaningful experiences to youth and families in need. Each Friday during the summer, the brand delivered fresh pizzas to the kids at Angels Camps, Presented by Mountain Mike’s, ensuring they ended their week with a special treat. Camp participants also received a certificate, a free mini pizza voucher and a bounce-back coupon to extend their relationship with the brand.

“The power of community is baked into the Mountain Mike’s Pizza DNA, and our partnership with the Angels allows us to strengthen our commitment to the communities we serve by impacting local youth and families in meaningful ways,” said Carol DeNembo, CMO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Whether we are fueling young athletes or bringing joy to children in need, we are proud to support initiatives that create lasting memories and provide opportunities for the next generation.”

“We are excited to continue our wonderful partnership with Mountain Mike’s Pizza,” said Angels Chairman, Dennis Kuhl. “The Angels Baseball Foundation’s dedication to our community is strengthened by partners like Mountain Mike’s Pizza and their support of numerous Angels Baseball Foundation events.”

Last year, Mountain Mike’s also partnered with the Angels Baseball Foundation and the Anaheim Family YMCA to provide pizza to participants in the Angels Nike RBI League, an eight-week program dedicated to teaching baseball and life skills to underprivileged youth in the community. The brand also spread holiday cheer by serving pizza at the 18th annual Angels Kids Holiday Party, hosted by the Angels Baseball Foundation at Angel Stadium. The event welcomed approximately 600 attendees from local non-profits, including the Anaheim Family YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, OC Rescue Mission and more. Children in attendance were treated to holiday gifts, crafts and a visit from Santa—all while enjoying Mountain Mike’s legendary crispy, curly Pepperoni Pizza.

In addition to Angels Baseball, Mountain Mike’s Pizza maintains successful partnerships with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, underscoring the brand’s longstanding commitment to families, sports fans and communities throughout California and the Western U.S. With more than 300 restaurants in operation, 35 franchised locations expected to open in 2025 and active development in 14 states, the brand is poised for remarkable growth and on track to surpass 400 restaurants by the end of 2026. Among Mountain Mike’s fastest-growing markets is Southern California, where the brand has been headquartered since 2017, making the partnership with Orange County’s iconic MLB club a natural fit.