Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is heating things up during the season’s cooler months with its boldest flavor drop yet: THIS is Nashville Hot, a craveable, limited-time lineup available now at all Mountain Mike’s locations nationwide. Featuring a fusion of fiery flavor with a hot honey drizzle finish, the new collection delivers a perfect balance of heat and sweetness across three menu classics: pizza, wings and mozzarella sticks.

“Fall is all about bold flavors and big moments, and our new THIS is Nashville Hot lineup checks both boxes,” said Carol DeNembo, Chief Marketing Officer of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “From the crunch of savory pickles on our pizza to the sweet-heat drizzle on our wings and Fire Sticks™, this limited-time drop is as unforgettable as the season – with spicy, shareable flavors that are perfect for gameday as fans come together to cheer on their favorite teams and enjoy amazing food.”

Available now through December 31, Mountain Mike’s is taking the popular Nashville Hot trend to another level and putting its own spin on the craze with the craveable Nashville Hot N’ Swicy Pizza. Loaded with Frank’s RedHot Nashville Hot–seasoned chicken and crunchy onions, crisp sliced pickles and fresh cabbage slaw layered over Mountain Mike’s signature garlic white sauce and finished with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey, the pizza delivers the swicy flavors fans are seeking. For those craving wings, the Nashville Hot Wings, available bone-in or boneless, bring the same fiery seasoning balanced with sweet honey drizzle. Fire Sticks – Mountain Mike’s famous mozzarella sticks with Nashville Hot seasoning and Mike’s Hot Honey for a spicy-sweet twist – rounds out the tasty lineup.

Mountain Mike’s will make the bold new flavors even more enticing with THIS is Nashville Hot Value Offers every Monday in October, giving fans a chance to enjoy their favorite spicy menu items at a special price. The brand continues to lead the segment when it comes to the craveable flavors customers want from the Nashville Hot trend.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners. To view the full menu, order online or find your nearest location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.