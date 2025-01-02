Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, its massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is taking a fresh approach to the new year with a duo of hearty specialty salads and limited-time pricing on its popular lunch buffet. Starting at $7.99, guests can savor the new Chef’s Salad and Antipasto Salad as a better-for-you meal or perfectly crafted complement to Mountain Mike’s signature pizzas. The brand’s popular weekday all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar lunch buffet will be available for just $9.99 throughout January at participating Mountain Mike’s locations nationwide, offering value, customization and limitless variety for dine-in guests.

“There are two priorities on everyone’s mind after an indulgent holiday season: health and budget, so we have prioritized affordable, better-for-you options for our guests with the introduction of two specialty salads and limited-time pricing on the weekday lunch buffet,” said Carol DeNembo, Chief Marketing Officer for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “The $9.99 lunch buffet pricing was extremely well-received by guests in 2024, so we’re proud to reintroduce this value price to provide a cost-effective, all-you-can-eat lunch option throughout January, while expanding our salad offerings to include the fresh and hearty Chef’s Salad and Antipasto Salads.”

Joining Mountain Mike’s existing Garden and Create-Your-Own salad offerings, the fresh-made Chef’s Salad and Antipasto Salad are available at all 300+ locations nationwide through March 31, 2025. The Chef’s Salad features a bed of crisp lettuce piled high with tender slices of ham and salami, juicy tomatoes, a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and crunchy red onions served with a choice of dressing. The Antipasto Salad delivers bold, Italian-inspired flavors and is topped with savory salami, tender ham, a mix of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, tomatoes, tangy pepperoncini slices, briny black olives and hearty garbanzo beans atop a bed of crisp lettuce and finished with a zesty Italian dressing. The salads are available in individual or family sizes, offering the perfect accompaniment to any Mountain Mike’s feast.

Returning for the second consecutive year, the $9.99 all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar lunch buffet special is available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating Mountain Mike’s restaurants nationwide. Featuring a wide variety of tempting pizzas and customizable salad fixings, guests can create a different lunch plate at every visit. The pizza lineup changes daily at each location, surprising and delighting guests with fan-favorites like Mountain Mike’s legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, classic cheese or specialty pizzas like the Mt. Veggiemore and BBQ at the Ranch. The buffet’s salad bar options are always fresh and hand-chopped in the restaurant, offering guests everything they need to create the perfect, crisp salad sensation.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners. To view the full menu, order online or find your nearest location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.