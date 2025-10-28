Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is proud to announce the extension of its partnership with the Sacramento Kings for the 2025–26 NBA season. As a Proud Pizza Partner of the Sacramento Kings for the fourth consecutive year, Mountain Mike’s will once again engage fans on and off the court with exciting promotions, in-arena activations, and community-driven initiatives that celebrate the brand’s deep Northern California roots.

“Basketball and pizza have always been a perfect pairing, and our partnership with the Sacramento Kings continues to deliver memorable moments that bring fans and families together,” said Carol DeNembo, Chief Marketing Officer of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “As we enter our fourth year with the Kings, we’re building on the incredible success of past seasons with new ways to connect with passionate fans, celebrate great hoops action and deliver the bold, flavorful community experiences that make Mountain Mike’s a Northern California favorite.”

Throughout the 2025–26 NBA regular season, Mountain Mike’s will once again bring fans the Miss Twice, Get a Slice promotion. When an opposing team misses two consecutive free throws during a Kings home game, Mountain Rewards app members will unlock a free mini one-topping pizza with the purchase of a 20 oz. bottled beverage. The offer is valid for one day following each game and redeemable through the Mountain Rewards app at any of the nearly 60 Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations throughout Greater Sacramento-Stockton.

The partnership will also feature returning fan-favorite activations, including in-game giveaways such as the high-energy Pizza Dash, where fans are surprised with mini pizzas during home games. Other activations include an upcoming social media giveaway, offering fans tickets to experience all the excitement in person at Golden 1 Center. Inside the arena, updated Mountain Mike’s branding and signage will keep the popular chain front and center throughout the season, reinforcing its connection to Sacramento’s passionate fan base.

Off the court, Mountain Mike’s Pizza will continue to invest in the community through the Courtside Class program, a partnership with the Kings that brings Jr. Kings coaches into local schools to lead youth physical education sessions. The engaging initiative reinforces teamwork, confidence and physical activity, reflecting Mountain Mike’s ongoing commitment to enriching the communities it serves.

“From local classrooms to the professional hardwood, this partnership embodies what Mountain Mike’s is all about: bringing people together through shared experiences and a love for great pizza,” added DeNembo. “We’re proud to continue supporting the Kings and the Sacramento community, and we’re looking forward to another exciting season.”

Delivering delicious food and memorable dining experiences to families and sports fans of all ages has been integral to Mountain Mike’s brand identity since its founding in 1978. In addition to an unwavering commitment to the communities it serves, the brand proudly supports other sports partnerships throughout the state, including collaborations with the Los Angeles Angels and the San Francisco 49ers.

Mountain Mike’s signature pizza, family-friendly atmosphere and commitment to guests anchors the one-of-a-kind experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” at its 315+ locations throughout the United States. To find your nearest location, view the full menu or order online, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.