Mountain Mike's Pizza Opens 250th Restaurant

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its first Woodland, Calif., location is now open for business, also marking the brand’s 250th location nationwide. The new restaurant, the brand’s third in Yolo County, is owned by franchisees Gurjit Mann and Sumeet Benipal. Mann also owns and operates nine other Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations throughout Northern California. The new Woodland Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for Yolo County locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“I have been a proud Mountain Mike’s franchisee for more than 20 years, and I am excited to work with my business partner and Woodland resident Sumeet Benipal to serve the Woodland community and bring local families closer together through the shared loved of pizza,” says Mann. “Spanning two decades, I’ve been fortunate to grow my franchise portfolio in partnership with this inspiring brand, and I am confident that Woodland residents who aren’t yet familiar with Mountain Mike’s Pizza will be immediately drawn to the tasty food and guest-friendly experience that makes the brand so special.”

The expansive 3,900-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Woodland features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring seven big-screen televisions, the Woodland location is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location features an arcade and a private party room. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at the Mountain Mike’s in Woodland, making it an ideal spot for sports fans of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

“As we celebrate our 250th location, this milestone includes a deep sense of pride for everything Mountain Mike’s Pizza has brought to 250 communities across the West, plus a significant feeling of gratitude for our many dedicated franchisees who fuel the brand’s success,” says Jim Metevier, President & COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Our brand has been growing rapidly, and following another record-breaking sales year, we are eager to continue expanding throughout the U.S. to deliver ‘pizza the way it oughta be!’ to more new guests.”

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Woodland Mountain Mike’s is located at 171 W Main Street and can be reached by telephone at (530) 665-6336. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday - Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.