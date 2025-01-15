Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is now open in Henderson, marking the brand’s first restaurant in Southern Nevada and its 300th location systemwide. The Henderson restaurant is owned and operated by longtime Mountain Mike’s franchisees Dalvir Janjua, Kamaljit Singh, Manjinder Kaur and Manpreet Rai, who have exclusive rights to develop at least nine additional Mountain Mike’s locations in Greater Las Vegas. The franchisees also own and operate Mountain Mike’s three existing Nevada restaurants in Reno and another two in Stockton, California. For nearly five decades, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!,” which Henderson locals and visitors can now enjoy at the new Mountain Mike’s, whether dining in, carrying out or via delivery.

“As a longtime partner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, first as a delivery driver and now as a multi-state franchisee, I have had the opportunity to witness and experience several brand achievements over the last 15+ years, and it is an honor to introduce the brand to Greater Las Vegas and celebrate its 300th location,” said Janjua. “Mountain Mike’s stands out in a competitive sector by delivering high-quality, delicious pizzas and fostering a sense of community, and as we welcome locals to the first Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Henderson, we are laser-focused on becoming a beloved destination for our signature pizzas and welcoming, family-friendly environment.”

The spacious 2,300-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Henderson features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting six big-screen televisions, the restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The Henderson restaurant also includes a weekday all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar lunch buffet, wine, domestic beer and local craft beer on tap, kids’ arcade and free Wi-Fi. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Henderson, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

“We’re setting the tone for 2025 by coming out the gates with two major achievements: debuting Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Greater Las Vegas and celebrating the opening of our 300th location,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “With nearly 150 units in development across a dozen states and a goal to open at least 35 restaurants in 2025, the Mountain Mike’s brand is poised for an aggressive, growth-focused year, fueled by our proven franchise model and passionate franchise partners.”

The new Henderson Mountain Mike’s is located at 3440 St. Rose Parkway and can be reached by (702) 991-8800. The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to midnight daily.