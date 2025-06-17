Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, has opened its third Roseville location, further solidifying the brand’s stronghold in the greater Sacramento region, where it operates nearly 60 locations. The new Roseville location is locally owned and operated by first-time Mountain Mike’s franchisees Malwinder and Satnam Singh, who plan to further expand the brand’s presence in Placer County in the future. Located in the newly developed West Park neighborhood in West Roseville, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for Roseville locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“As proud residents of West Roseville, we’re honored to partner with Mountain Mike’s to provide a welcoming, family-friendly dining destination to our rapidly growing community, and our goal is to establish a local hub where neighbors can connect over high-quality pizza and memorable experiences,” said Malwinder Singh. “ As this area continues to grow, we’re excited to contribute to its development and become a long-standing pillar of the community.”

The spacious 2,100-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Roseville features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting five big-screen televisions, the new Roseville restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, kids’ arcade games, complimentary Wi-Fi and a 800-square-foot patio for al fresco dining. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Roseville, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Roseville Mountain Mike’s is located at 1780 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Suite 100, and can be reached by (916) 702-7100. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.