Mountain Mike's Pizza Opens in East Palo Alto, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced that its new East Palo Alto restaurant is now open for business. The new Mountain Mike’s is owned and operated by Bay Area locals and business partners Raj Gill and Gurpreet Buttar, who own four other Mountain Mike’s locations, including Belmont, Milpitas and two in Fremont. Located at the Ravenswood Shopping Center, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for East Palo Alto locals, visitors and hungry shoppers alike to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our fifth Mountain Mike’s Pizza, not far from where the first Mountain Mike’s Pizza was founded, and we’re extremely proud to be continuing the brand’s legacy with our East Palo Alto restaurant by introducing more customers to Mountain Mike’s high-quality and delicious offerings,” says Raj Gill. “I first became a part of the Mountain Mike’s family as a cashier more than ten years ago, and I am eager to continue growing with the brand, introducing more Mountain Mike’s locations to new markets across the San Francisco Bay Area.”

The spacious 1,750 square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in East Palo Alto features the same welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring three big-screen televisions, the East Palo Alto restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet, wine, domestic beer and craft beer on tap, kids’ arcade, complimentary Wi-Fi and an outdoor patio for al fresco dining. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in East Palo Alto, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.