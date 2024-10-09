Mountain Mike’s Pizza has officially opened its fourth location in Bakersfield, marking the brand’s seventh location in Kern County. Located at The Marketplace Bakersfield, the newest Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“We’re proud to strengthen our presence in Bakersfield with the opening of our latest Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurant, located at one of the most prominent shopping centers in the area,” said Garrett Snyder, VP of Development at Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Bakersfield has long been an important market for us, and this latest restaurant reinforces our commitment to serving local families and pizza lovers the high-quality, family-friendly dining experience they’ve come to expect from Mountain Mike’s.”

The nearly 1,250-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Bakersfield features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting four big-screen televisions, the newest Bakersfield restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet, a 360-square-foot patio for al fresco dining, domestic and craft beers on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade area and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Bakersfield, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.