Mountain Mike's Pizza Opens in Hurricane, Utah

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced that its new Hurricane restaurant is now open for business. Marking the brand’s sixth Utah location, the new Mountain Mike’s is owned by Hurricane residents and first-time Mountain Mike’s franchisees Nic and Katie Lauritzen. Located near the Walmart Supercenter, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for Hurricane locals, visitors and hungry shoppers alike to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“Some of my greatest childhood memories were celebrated with pizza, and Mountain Mike’s high-quality pizzas and other tasty menu offerings take me back to those special moments, creating tremendous nostalgia and excitement for delivering the same experience to the local Hurricane community with our new Mountain Mike’s Pizza,” says Nic Lauritzen. “I pride myself on being community-focused, and this business opportunity with a beloved brand is an ideal way for me to further my involvement with local families, sport teams and organizations throughout Hurricane. We are so excited to give back to the community that has given so much to us.”

The spacious 1,950 square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Hurricane will be managed by a talented and enthusiastic team led by General Manager Cassie Hughes. It features the same welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring five big-screen televisions, the Hurricane restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad Lunch Buffet, wine, domestic beer and craft beer on tap, kids’ arcade, complimentary Wi-Fi and a 600-square-foot shared outdoor patio for al fresco dining. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Hurricane, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.