Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is continuing its growth across the Houston area with the opening of its second location in Cypress. Marking the brand’s third location in the Houston metropolitan area and 12th in the state, the restaurant is locally owned and operated by franchisees Nadeem Rajani, Karim Rajani and Danish Faraz. The trio will open an additional location in the region, contributing to Mountain Mike’s ongoing expansion with nearly 40 additional restaurants planned across Texas. The new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for Houston-area locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“The strong response to our original Cypress location inspired us to grow, and our second location allows us to build on that energy and reach even more guests,” said Nadeem Rajani. “From its warm hospitality to its crave-worthy menu, every visit to Mountain Mike’s is designed to bring people together—and we’re proud to expand that experience across the region.”

The spacious 3,300-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Cypress features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting eight big-screen televisions, the Cypress restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The Cypress restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade games, complimentary Wi-Fi and a 700-square-foot patio for al fresco dining. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Cypress, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The newest Cypress Mountain Mike’s is located at 22314 FM 529 Road, Suite 700, and can be reached by (281) 971-7300. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.