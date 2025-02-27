Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is now open in Greenfield, marking the brand’s first restaurant in Wisconsin and debut in the Midwest. The Greenfield restaurant is owned and operated by Mountain Mike’s franchisees Ranbir Shergill, Jasmeet Shergill and Gurlal Singh, who have exclusive rights to develop at least two additional Mountain Mike’s locations in the Milwaukee region along with an additional three units in Green Bay. Mountain Mike’s first Green Bay-region location will open in early spring of this year. For nearly five decades, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®,” which greater Milwaukee locals and visitors can now enjoy at the new Mountain Mike’s in Greenfield, whether dining in, carrying out or via delivery.

“We see tremendous potential for Mountain Mike’s to succeed in Wisconsin, and Greenfield —with its strong sense of community and passion for sports—mirrors the successful markets where the brand has thrived,” said Ranbir Shergill. “We’re focused on building a loyal guest base across the greater Milwaukee market —one that values quality, consistency and a connection to the Mountain Mike’s brand, which is well known its high-quality pizzas and community-focused atmosphere.”

The spacious 4,200-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Greenfield features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting 13 big-screen televisions, the Greenfield restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter which team guests root for. The Greenfield restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade area, private party room and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Greenfield, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.