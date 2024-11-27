Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, has proudly opened in Keller, Texas. The new restaurant marks the brand’s nineth location in Texas, with nearly 40 more in the pipeline for the Lone Star State. The restaurant is owned and operated by Southlake resident and experienced franchisee Paul Sandhu, who will open two additional Mountain Mike’s restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for Keller locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“My franchise background has taught me what to look for in a new business opportunity, such as robust unit economics, an involved franchise support team, strong brand affinity and thoughtful location selection, and Mountain Mike’s Pizza checks all those boxes and so much more,” said Sandhu. “It’s an impressive and promising franchise brand that I know will be a welcome addition to Keller, thanks to its commitment to fresh ingredients and delivering Pizza the Way it Oughta Be to its valued guests.”

The spacious 2,500-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Keller features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting nine big-screen televisions, the Keller restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, kids’ arcade area, a selection of craft beer and wine and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Keller, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Keller Mountain Mike’s is located at 1521 Keller Parkway and can be reached by telephone at (682) 281-6800. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.