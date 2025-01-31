Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, opened in Moorpark, California, marking the brand’s second location in Ventura County. The Moorpark location is owned and operated by longtime multi-unit franchisees Aamir and Bashir Khan, who will bring two forthcoming locations to Ventura County. The franchisees own and operate four existing Northern California locations in Eureka, Rohnert Park, Fortuna and McKinleyville. The new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for Ventura County locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door.

“As a proud owner of several Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations across California, I always look forward to introducing new communities to ‘Pizza the Way it Oughta Be’,” said Aamir. “Families, sports fans and pizza enthusiasts alike, love the quality and flavor Mountain Mike’s delivers, and our commitment to serving our communities remains steadfast as we aim to establish our new location as a family-friendly pizza destination in Ventura County.”

The spacious 3,050-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Moorpark features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting 10 big-screen televisions, the restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The Moorpark restaurant also includes a weekday all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar lunch buffet, domestic and craft beers on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade area with 15 games, free Wi-Fi and a 500-square-foot patio for al fresco dining. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Moorpark, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards®- App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners. To view the full menu, order online or find your nearest location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.

The new Moorpark Mountain Mike’s is located at 754 New Los Angeles Ave., Suite G2, and can be reached by (805) 243-2500. The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.