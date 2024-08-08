Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is now open in Riverside, marking the brand’s ninth location in Southern California’s Inland Empire. The Riverside restaurant is owned and operated by residents and husband-and-wife duo Karan and Kawaljit Tung, who plan to expand Mountain Mike’s presence throughout the Inland Empire. For nearly five decades, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests throughout the Western U.S. with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”. Inland Empire locals and visitors alike can enjoy the brand’s signature pizza experience at the new Mountain Mike’s in Riverside, whether dining in, carrying out or via delivery.

“As longtime Riverside residents, we are ready to introduce Mountain Mike’s high-quality, freshly made pizza to the city we proudly call home, as well as provide a space for the community to gather for many years to come,” said Karan Tung. “This opening marks our first Mountain Mike’s Pizza location, and we look forward to expanding the brand’s presence throughout the Inland Empire as loyal franchise partners.”

The spacious 2,400-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Riverside features the same welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand has become known for in other communities. Boasting six big-screen televisions, the Riverside restaurant is a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter which team guests root for. The Riverside restaurant also includes a weekday All-You-Can-Eat Pizza and Salad Bar Lunch Buffet, a selection of domestic and craft beer on tap and wine, a kids’ arcade area, complimentary Wi-Fi and a 600-square-foot outdoor patio for al fresco dining. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Riverside, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Riverside Mountain Mike’s is located at 17827 Van Buren Blvd., Suite 101, and can be reached by telephone at (951) 998-2200. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.