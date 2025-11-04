Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is now open in Vancouver, Wash., a key city within the Portland metropolitan area. Strategically positioned on the Washington-Oregon border, the new Vancouver restaurant marks the brand’s first Southwest Washington location and third overall in the Evergreen State, joining popular restaurants in Arlington and Mount Vernon. The Vancouver restaurant is owned and operated by Mountain Mike’s franchisees Veronica and Gurjot Thind, a father-daughter team, who have exclusive rights to develop two additional Mountain Mike’s locations in Southern Washington’s greater Vancouver area. For nearly five decades, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests throughout the Western U.S. with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!,” and is rapidly expanding into new markets across the country. Greater Vancouver area locals and visitors alike can now enjoy the brand’s signature pizza experience at the new Mountain Mike’s, whether dining in, carrying out or via delivery.

“Expanding Mountain Mike’s into Vancouver has been an exciting journey from the moment we decided to bring this brand to Southern Washington,” said Veronica Thind. “As franchisees, we’re inspired by a shared vision of creating more than just a restaurant — a welcoming community hub where neighbors connect, families enjoy quality meals together and local organizations feel supported — and this new location allows us to bring that vision to life.”

The spacious 2,300-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Vancouver features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting six big-screen televisions, the restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter which team guests root for. The Vancouver restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade area, complimentary Wi-Fi and a patio for al fresco dining. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Vancouver, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Vancouver Mountain Mike’s is located at 14109 NE 10th Ave and can be reached by (360) 626-9400. The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com. For additional information about the Vancouver location, visit Mountain Mike’s Vancouver/NE 10th Ave or find the restaurant on Google and Yelp.