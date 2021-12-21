Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens Latest Sacramento Restaurant

Mountain Mike’s Pizza announced the opening of its newest Sacramento location. The new restaurant is owned by first-time Mountain Mike’s franchisees, brothers-in-law and area locals, Karan Bal and Jai Tiwana, who along with their wives, Ravneet and Jaspreet, have dreamt for many years about opening a pizzeria together. Located near the Sacramento Zoo in the Raley’s shopping center on Freeport Blvd., the new Sacramento Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for residents to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“Our family has poured our hearts and souls into a restaurant that we truly believe in and, since we grew up with this amazing brand and its pizza, we could not be more excited to begin our journey as part of the Mountain Mike’s franchise family,” say Karan and Jai who anticipate adding more Mountain Mike’s locations throughout Sacramento County in the years to come. “This is our community, and we are proud to help it flourish by providing a gathering place for locals to come together and create memories over the best pizza in town, just like we did.”

The 1,936-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Sacramento features the same welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. The location includes a private patio and a common patio space for those who enjoy dining alfresco and a bar counter serving a variety of beer and wine. With five 65-inch big-screen televisions and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, the newest Mountain Mike’s is an ideal spot for sports fans, team parties, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor, and value. Orders may also be placed online or via the brand’s new loyalty mobile app, as well as through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.