Mountain Mike's Pizza Opens in McKinleyville, California

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its new McKinleyville restaurant is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned and operated by brothers and multi-unit franchisees Aamir and Bashir Khan of Khan Venture Group, whose Mountain Mike’s franchise portfolio now expands to four restaurants, complementing existing Northern California locations in Eureka, Rohnert Park and Fortuna, which opened earlier this year. Whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for McKinleyville locals and visitors alike to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!”

“We’re extremely eager to welcome the McKinleyville community to our new Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurant as we strive to make this location a destination for the community to gather for all of life’s joyous moments, memorable celebrations and other meaningful occasions for many years to come,” says Aamir Khan. “Mountain Mike’s Pizza serves menu items that are second-to-none when it comes to quality and taste, and we have watched as more communities continue to fall in love with Mountain Mike’s, which is why we are delighted to help grow the brand along the Northern California Coast.”

The spacious 4,600 square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in McKinleyville features the same welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring a whopping 15 big-screen televisions, the McKinleyville restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet, wine, domestic beer and local craft beer on tap, a 1,000-square-foot kids’ arcade, complimentary Wi-Fi and a private party room. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in McKinleyville, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new McKinleyville Mountain Mike’s is located at 1500 Anna Sparks Way and can be reached by telephone at (707) 203-8500. The restaurant is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.