Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens New Arizona Location in Tucson

Mountain Mike’s Pizza announced its new location in Tucson is now open, marking the brand’s third location in Arizona. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts, LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain. Joining Pelican Food Concepts’ existing Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations in Chandler and Mesa, the Tucson restaurant is located within a bustling shopping center and vibrant residential community, making it even easier for locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

“When we first connected with the Mountain Mike’s team to bring the brand to Arizona, we knew we wanted to target Tucson as a location for many reasons - one being that we have an office in the area and wanted easy access to the best pepperoni pizza in America,” says Donte’ Andry, of Pelican Food Concepts. “We are confident that Mountain Mike’s will thrive in Tucson and become a neighborhood staple for youth teams, sports fans, and pizza lovers alike. We know first-hand just how irresistible those legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and Mountain-sized pizzas are!”

Mountain Mike’s Pizza’s Tucson location boasts a generous 2,600-square-feet with seven big-screen televisions, a spacious patio which can accommodate up to 20 guests, an eight-seat bar with 12 beers on draft and a large wine selection, and a game area featuring four classic arcade games that gives guests of all ages the perfect place to gather for team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings, and group fundraising events. The new location also includes a weekday all-you-can-eat pizza lunch buffet from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., a dinner buffet every Tuesday night from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., daily Happy Hour specials from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and complimentary Wi-Fi.

One bite into a tasty pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor, and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Tucson Mountain Mike’s Pizza is located at 4362 N Oracle Rd, Suite 112 and can be reached by telephone at (520) 524-1700. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday - Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza.