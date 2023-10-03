Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens New Store in San Jose

Mountain Mike’s Pizza announced the opening of its new location in San Jose. The restaurant is owned and operated by San Jose residents Asmeet Singh and partner Vipan pal Singh. Asmeet, a multi-unit franchisee, owns three other Mountain Mike’s locations, including two additional restaurants in San Jose and one in Santa Clara. Located in the heart of downtown San Jose adjacent to San Jose State University, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza – the brand’s twelfth restaurant in the San Jose area – is making it even easier for students, faculty, locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

“I have been a Mountain Mike’s Pizza partner for nearly two decades, and I am proud to be working with Vipan to expand my franchise portfolio with this new Mountain Mike’s location in our local South Bay community,” says Asmeet Singh. “We’re excited to serve the brand’s legendary pizza in downtown San Jose, and we are confident that guests will embrace the unmatched quality, freshness and flavor that Mountain Mike’s delivers with the same enthusiasm we have experienced in our other restaurants in the San Jose area.”

The spacious 2,900-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in San Jose features the same welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring seven big-screen televisions, the San Jose restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet, wine, domestic beer and craft beer on tap, kids’ arcade, complimentary Wi-Fi and an outdoor patio for al fresco dining. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in San Jose, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.