Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens in World Famous Pismo Beach

Mountain Mike’s Pizza announced that its new location in World Famous Pismo Beach, is now open for business.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Pismo Beach resident and developer Gary Grewal of Tiger Food & Hospitality LLC, which owns other brands along with Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations. Tiger Food & Hospitality will continue expanding the brand with more locations along the Central California Coast with their development agreement which spans from Paso Robles to Santa Barbara.

Whether dining in the restaurant, carrying out or having it delivered directly to their door, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is the ideal destination for Pismo Beach locals and visitors alike to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!

“Pismo Beach and its surrounding beach cities make up a tightknit coastal community, and I am eager to serve Mountain Mike’s delicious, high-quality pizza offerings to my local community and make this location a go-to destination for everyone to gather and celebrate all of life’s momentous occasions,” says Grewal. “Following a successful opening of Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Atascadero last year, I am proud to support local communities and to continue Mountain Mike’s expansion along the Central California Coast to bring this family- style pizza chain to other coastal communities including Santa Barbara and Goleta.”

The spacious 5,000-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Pismo Beach features the same welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring 10 big-screen televisions, the Pismo Beach restaurant is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for. The new location also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad lunch buffet, wine, domestic beer and local craft beer on tap, a 1,500-square-foot kids’ arcade, complimentary Wi-Fi and a private party room that can seat more than 100 guests. Clearly, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Pismo Beach, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Mike’s Pizza App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.