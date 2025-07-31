Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is celebrating a robust first half of 2025 marked by expansion into new territories, impressive milestones and standout industry recognition.

Through midyear, Mountain Mike’s opened 11 new restaurants, several of which debuted in new territories for the brand across Washington, Wisconsin and Nevada. Notably, the brand’s first location in Las Vegas marked a major milestone for the legacy chain: Mountain Mike’s 300th restaurant. On the development front, Mountain Mike’s signed agreements to open 11 additional restaurants, including its first-ever locations in Virginia and Tennessee. Other deals signed during the first half of 2025 will expand the brand’s footprint in established, high-performing states like California, Colorado, and Oregon. The acclaimed pizza powerhouse now operates in more than 30 markets systemwide and has 120+ locations under development across 15 states. Mountain Mike’s is on track to open 30 restaurants in 2025 and grow its thriving system by 10%.

“Surpassing 300 restaurants and planting our flag in dynamic new markets, we’re demonstrating the strength of our system and the growing demand for what Mountain Mike’s uniquely delivers: quality pizza, tremendous value and a family-friendly environment,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Our first half affirms that the brand is well-positioned for sustained national growth and that we’re not only growing fast, but growing smart – expanding into high-opportunity markets with a proven model that resonates deeply with today’s consumers and future operators.”

Complementing an array of impressive development activities, Mountain Mike’s continues to innovate its menu and captivate guests with crave-worthy campaigns. In Q1, the brand introduced a limited-time $9.99 lunch buffet and launched two new salads: Chef’s and Antipasto. The return of the brand’s beloved Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day fueled impressive sales gains, including a 35% YOY sales jump on Valentine’s Day alone, which became the third-highest sales day in brand history and the highest day ever for total orders. In March, National Pi Day promotions delivered a 43% YOY sales boost, and the brand’s bold “Pizza de Mayo” campaign in May celebrated flavor while also fueling loyalty growth. In Q2 alone, the Mountain Mike’s Pizza loyalty program reported a 52% increase in loyalty sales, 50% more loyalty transactions, a 42% boost in engagement and a 65% growth in total membership, reinforcing the brand’s ability to connect with guests in meaningful, results-driven ways.

“Mountain Mike’s Pizza has proudly earned a reputation for delighting guests, whether through creative promotions, bold flavors or the signature experiences that make this brand the centerpiece of so many cherished family moments,” said Chris Britt, co-Owner and co-Chairman of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Beyond great pizza, what’s also driving our momentum is a disciplined approach to brand building, where innovation, value and storytelling work in concert to grow customer affinity, fuel performance and position Mountain Mike’s as one of the most compelling franchise opportunities in the category.”