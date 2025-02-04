Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is set to open in Greenfield, Wisconsin, this spring, marking the brand’s first Midwest location and tenth state overall. The upcoming Greenfield restaurant will be owned and operated by Mountain Mike’s franchisees Ranbir Shergill, Jasmeet Shergill and Gurlal Singh, who have exclusive rights to develop at least two additional Mountain Mike’s locations in the Milwaukee region along with an additional three units in Green Bay. For nearly five decades, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests throughout the Western U.S. with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!,” and is rapidly expanding into new markets across the country. Greater Milwaukee locals and visitors alike can expect to enjoy the brand’s signature pizza experience at the upcoming Mountain Mike’s, whether dining in, carrying out or via delivery.

“We’re proud to bring Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Greenfield and introduce Wisconsin to a brand that has delighted pizza lovers for over 45 years with its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, fresh, high-quality ingredients and welcoming atmosphere,” said Ranbir Shergill. “With its family-oriented culture and vibrant dining scene, Greenfield is the perfect community for us to start Mountain Mike’s journey in Wisconsin, and we look forward to sharing ‘Pizza the Way It Oughta Be’ with our community this spring.”

The spacious 4,200-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Greenfield will feature the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting 13 big-screen televisions, the Greenfield restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter which team guests root for. The Greenfield restaurant will also include an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade area, private party room and complimentary Wi-Fi. Clearly, there will be something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Greenfield, ensuring it will quickly become an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

“Our debut in Greenfield this spring is just the beginning of our commitment to sharing Mountain Mike’s signature experience with the communities across the U.S.,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “We’re confident that Mountain Mike’s will quickly become a favorite in the Badger State, and this launch marks an exciting new chapter in our nationwide expansion, representing our continued focus on strategic growth and delivering our unique pizza experience to even more fans across the country.”

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The upcoming Greenfield Mountain Mike’s will be located at 7828 W Layton Ave.