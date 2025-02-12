Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is spreading the love this Random Acts of Kindness Day with a heartfelt initiative. On Monday, February 17, Mountain Mike’s will host ‘Pizza 4 a Purpose,’ a systemwide fundraiser dedicated to supporting local communities through Restaurants Care, a signature program of the California Restaurant Foundation (CRF). As part of the Mountain Mike’s Cares initiative, $4 from every Heart-Shaped Pizza sold at any of Mountain Mike’s more than 300 locations nationwide, will be donated to Restaurants Care to provide immediate financial relief and support restaurant workers directly affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

“At Mountain Mike’s, we are deeply committed to standing by the communities we serve, in the good times and the bad. ‘Pizza 4 a Purpose’ is more than a fundraiser, it’s a testament to the power of compassion, unity, and the ability to make a big difference even through small acts of kindness, like sharing a heart-shaped pizza with family and friends” said Carol DeNembo, Chief Marketing Officer at Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “By supporting the incredible work of the Restaurants Care program, we’re providing a much-needed safety net to California’s restaurant workers impacted by the fires, and we invite all pizza lovers to join us on Monday, February 17, to turn their love for pizza into meaningful support for a community in need.”

Proceeds raised from ‘Pizza 4 a Purpose’ will directly benefit Restaurants Care, a trusted nonprofit program of CRF that provides critical resources and financial assistance to restaurant workers facing unexpected hardship. To participate in ‘Pizza 4 a Purpose’, on Monday, February 17, visit your nearest Mountain Mike’s Pizza location for a Heart-Shaped Pizza, or order online, and Mountain Mike’s will donate $4 for every Heart-Shaped Pizza sold to the Restaurants Care’s fire relief fund.

“We’ve mobilized quickly to provide relief to nearly 400 restaurant workers—and counting—impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, and the generosity of organizations like Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been instrumental in supporting our mission and providing critical aid to our industry under these dire circumstances,” said Alycia Harshfield, President of the California Restaurant Foundation. “As we embrace the spirit of giving this February, we encourage everyone to show their love and solidarity on February 17 by purchasing a Heart-Shaped Pizza at Mountain Mike’s to help fund critical grants to help restaurant workers get back on their feet.”

Since its founding in 1981, CRF has served the restaurant community. In 2017, Restaurants Care launched a vital lifeline for California’s food and beverage workers, responding to crises with compassion, critical resources, and financial aid. Through the generosity of the community, Restaurants Care’s initial $100,000 LA Fires Relief Fund has now grown to $700,000 and is still accepting donations to provide as many grants as possible. The fund furthers the program’s mission to help restaurant workers navigate everything from natural disasters to everyday emergencies.

Mountain Mike’s completely customizable Heart-Shaped Pizzas, available for the month of February, are a beloved tradition and perfect for sharing with family, friends and loved ones. Whether dining in, ordering takeout or enjoying a delivery, guests can participate in this one-day-only fundraising effort simply by indulging in their favorite pizza while knowing they’re contributing to a greater cause. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App, or any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners. To view the full menu, order online or find your nearest location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.