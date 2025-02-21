Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is set to open in Bellevue, Wisconsin, this spring, marking the brand’s second Midwest location. The upcoming Bellevue restaurant will be owned and operated by Mountain Mike’s franchisees Ranbir Shergill and Jasmeet Shergill, who have exclusive rights to develop at least two additional Mountain Mike’s locations in the Green Bay region along with an additional three units in Milwaukee. For nearly five decades, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests throughout the Western U.S. with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!,” and is rapidly expanding into new markets across the country. Greater Green Bay locals and visitors alike can expect to enjoy the brand’s signature pizza experience at the upcoming Mountain Mike’s, whether dining in, carrying out or via delivery.

“As Mountain Mike’s begins its expansion across Wisconsin, we’re proud to contribute to the brand’s growing presence as a beloved community destination for delicious crispy, curly pepperoni pizza and family-friendly gatherings,” said Jasmeet Shergill. “Mountain Mike’s Pizza serves menu items that are second-to-none when it comes to quality and taste, and we have watched as more communities continue to fall in love with Mountain Mike’s, which is why we are delighted to help grow the brand in the Midwest.”

The spacious 2,780-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Bellevue will feature the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting seven big-screen televisions, the Bellevue restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter which team guests root for. The Bellevue restaurant will also include an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade area and complimentary Wi-Fi. Clearly, there will be something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Bellevue, ensuring it will quickly become an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

“Opening our second Wisconsin location in Bellevue this spring marks another milestone in Mountain Mike’s journey of bringing guests our legendary, Mountain-sized pizzas,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “With every new location, we strengthen our reputation as the go-to destination for celebrating life’s special moments, from team gatherings to family dinners, and we’re excited to keep scaling new peaks as we expand further into the Midwest.”

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The upcoming Bellevue Mountain Mike’s will be located at 298 Costco Way.