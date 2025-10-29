Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is recognizing National Veterans and Military Families Month with a heartfelt nationwide fundraiser. Throughout November, Mountain Mike’s will donate $1 from every Heart-Shaped Pizza sold at its 315+ restaurants across the U.S. to Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors (JAH4WW), an organization dedicated to building and remodeling accessible, mortgage-free homes for combat-wounded veterans.

“Mountain Mike’s is deeply committed to the communities we serve, and during Veterans and Military Families Month, our beloved Heart-Shaped Pizza returns to help honor the courage and sacrifices of those who protect our country,” said Carol DeNembo, Chief Marketing Officer at Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “We invite everyone to share a Heart-Shaped Pizza with their friends and loved ones in November, which delivers a meaningful contribution to a worthy cause and directly impacts the commendable work of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.”

Complementing an array of charitable endeavors that Mountain Mike’s Pizza activates throughout the year, the November campaign is the brand’s first nationwide fundraiser for veterans, underscoring its commitment to community, family and giving back. Mountain Mike’s has long supported local schools, youth sports and various nonprofit causes, and the chain’s welcoming, family-friendly restaurants are central to its community involvement. The partnership with JAH4WW builds on this tradition with a focus on those who have served in the armed forces and their families. Proceeds will directly benefit JAH4WW, a well-respected nonprofit that provides critically wounded combat veterans with the opportunity to live comfortably and independently in specially adapted homes. To participate in the fundraiser, guests can visit any Mountain Mike’s Pizza or order online. For every Heart-Shaped Pizza sold, $1 will be donated to JAH4WW. Plus, from November 11–17, guests can enjoy free Garlic Sticks with Cheese with any $25 purchase.

“We’re honored to provide life-changing, mortgage-free homes to combat-wounded veterans and their families across the country, and the generosity of partners like Mountain Mike’s Pizza plays a vital role in helping us continue that mission,” said Jared Allen, Founder of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. “As we recognize National Veterans and Military Families Month in November, we encourage everyone to show their support by purchasing a Heart-Shaped Pizza at Mountain Mike’s to help us give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”

Founded in 2009 by retired NFL star and Hall of Famer Jared Allen, JAH4WW was inspired by his USO tour to military bases in the Middle East. Witnessing firsthand the challenges faced by injured service members, he was motivated to make a difference. The foundation continues to honor and support military heroes, ensuring they have a safe place to call home.

Mountain Mike’s completely customizable Heart-Shaped Pizza, available throughout November, is perfect for sharing with family, friends and loved ones. Whether dining in, ordering takeout or enjoying a delivery, guests can participate in this fundraising effort and contribute to an inspiring organization simply by indulging in a time-honored brand tradition. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App, or any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners. To view the full menu, order online or find your nearest location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.