Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is inviting guests to satisfy their dessert cravings with the launch of its Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza. Mountain Mike’s Pizza guests can also treat their sweetheart with the return of the brand’s cherished Heart-Shaped Pizzas. Available at all Mountain Mike’s restaurants nationwide, the limited-edition items are unique culinary masterpieces that are much more than just Valentine’s Day treats. Whether for a date night, Galentine, picnic, class party or any celebration in between, the Heart-Shaped Pizza and the Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza are the perfect match to commemorate love throughout February.

“As the originator of heart-shaped pizzas, we’ve watched these beloved pies become an eagerly anticipated annual guest tradition, and we’re proud to spread joy again this year with our customizable Heart-Shaped Pizzas available at all 300 Mountain Mike’s restaurants nationwide,” said Carol DeNembo, Chief Marketing Officer for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “And, since a delicious sweet treat is the perfect pairing to any delicious meal, Mountain Mike’s is adding even more sweetness throughout February with our new heart-shaped Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza.”

Hand-crafted, made to order and baked with love, each Heart-Shaped Pizza reflects Mountain Mike’s dedication to using only the freshest, premium-quality ingredients, including dough made fresh daily and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese. Adding a special touch to the dining experience, guests can personalize any Heart-Shaped Pizza. From the crust and sauce type, to half-and-half options, guests can choose from a wide variety of toppings or specialty combinations to satisfy their cravings. When it comes to Heart-Shaped Pizza, every bite is a taste of perfection, and it’s easy to fall in love.

To complement the beloved Heart-Shaped Pizza and make February even sweeter, Mountain Mike’s has added a delightful new treat to its dessert menu – the freshly baked Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza. This indulgent dessert features heart-shaped dough, brushed with butter and topped with a decadent real fruit cherry pie filling. Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza is finished with a drizzle of creamy crème anglaise frosting, delivering a signature chef’s kiss. Throughout February, the Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza is only $5.99 when added to any pizza purchase, excluding mini pizzas.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards® App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.