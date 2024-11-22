Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is set to open in Las Vegas this December, marking the brand’s first Clark County location and fourth in Nevada. The Las Vegas restaurant will be owned and operated by longtime Mountain Mike’s franchisees Dalvir Janjua, Kamaljit Singh, Manjinder Kaur and Manpreet Rai, who have exclusive rights to develop nine additional Mountain Mike’s locations in Greater Las Vegas. The franchisees also own and operate three Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants in Reno and two in Stockton, California. For nearly five decades, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests throughout the Western U.S. with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!,” and is rapidly expanding into new markets across the country. Las Vegas locals and visitors alike can expect to enjoy the brand’s signature pizza experience at the upcoming Mountain Mike’s, whether dining in, carrying out or via delivery.

“Mountain Mike’s Pizza is all about bringing families, friends, sports fans and communities together, and we’re thrilled to introduce this iconic brand—celebrated for its inviting restaurant atmosphere and deep commitment to the communities it serves—to Las Vegas before year’s end,” said Janjua. “Whether Las Vegas residents will discover Mountain Mike’s for the first time or are already fans, we’re confident our larger-than-life Mountain-sized pizzas and legendary crispy, curly pepperoni will win over the community.”

The spacious 2,350-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Las Vegas will feature the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting six big-screen televisions, the Las Vegas restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The Las Vegas restaurant will also include an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kids’ arcade area and complimentary Wi-Fi. There will be something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Las Vegas, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to your childhood, when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value.

The upcoming Las Vegas Mountain Mike’s will be located at 785 E. Craig Rd.