Mountain Mike's Reports Stellar Sales Numbers in Q1

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading family-style pizza chain for 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, has recorded an impressive start to its 45th year in business. Notably, Q1 2023 included the highest sales day in company history, with the brand also reporting increases in same store sales (SSS) and total system sales (TSS) compared to Q1 2022. Complementing the brand’s positive quarterly sales performance, Mountain Mike’s Pizza kicked off 2023 with sustained growth momentum in Q1, opening three new restaurants and inking deals for 10 new locations, including a five-unit development deal in Las Vegas.

“We knew that this year, our 45th in business, would be a landmark year in company history, but kicking off 2023 with such strong performances across several key areas of our business, including sales, has definitely added to our celebration,” says Chris Britt Co-CEO/Owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Mountain Mike’s has experienced the kind of longevity many brands only dream about, and we’re immensely proud of the well-earned reputation we’ve developed over the years. Our longstanding commitment to building the best brand, which includes amazing food and unmatched guest experiences – is reflected in the ongoing success we are seeing year after year.”

Mountain Mike’s impressive start to the year was fueled by several targeted consumer messaging campaigns that were successful in driving incremental sales. This included a dedicated push behind the brand’s chicken wings and lunch buffet, which prompted a 518% increase in wings sales and a 130% increase in buffet sales compared to Q1 2022. The brand also successfully executed an integrated Valentine’s Day marketing campaign around its iconic heart-shaped pizza, resulting in a 33% increase in sales during the monthlong promo compared to the prior year, plus a 23.1% increase in SSS on Valentine’s Day. Another significant contributor to the brand’s strong Q1 was the continued growth of its loyalty program. In March, Mountain Mike’s Pizza surpassed 300,000 loyalty members, marking an 83% increase in YOY membership.

In addition to strong Q1 sales, Mountain Mike’s Pizza kicked off 2023 by maintaining its growth momentum – continuing the most significant period of expansion in company history. In Q1, the brand opened three new restaurants and signed agreements for 10 new locations, including a five-unit development deal in Las Vegas. Mountain Mike’s Pizza currently operates restaurants in seven Western states, with additional units under development in each. The brand is expected to open its first location in Colorado later this year, which follows the debut of Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Texas at the end of 2022. By the end of 2023, the brand expects to open 30 new restaurants, as it continues its ascent toward an ambitious, yet realistic goal of 400+ locations by the end of 2025.

“2022 was a huge development year for our brand, and we’re proud to see that momentum carry over into 2023,” says Ed St. Geme, Co-CEO/Owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “It’s exciting to see development happening in new markets where guests already familiar with our brand are eager to have a Mountain Mike’s Pizza in their neighborhood, plus the expansion that’s occurring in existing markets, making it even easier for communities, families and sports teams to drop into one of our restaurants to celebrate.”

Q1 marketing activities also continued to fuel success for Mountain Mike’s. The brand continued to build upon its long history of catering to sports fans of all ages, announcing its latest professional sports activation in February. Complementing existing partnerships with MLB’s Los Angeles Angels and NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, Mountain Mike’s Pizza was announced as a Proud Partner of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. The partnership underscores Mountain Mike’s longstanding commitment to families, sports fans and communities throughout California and the Western U.S.

“When you think Mountain Mike’s, you think sports – and whether our guests are viewing games on the many big-screen televisions throughout our restaurants or enjoying our pizza while rooting for their favorite teams from home, it’s clear the Mountain Mike’s community loves to come together over sports,” says Jim Metevier, President and COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “We are thrilled to have added another team to our growing roster of Mountain Mike’s sports partnerships, and we are passionately cheering on the Kings during their playoff run.”

On the accolades front, Mountain Mike’s Pizza received several more industry honors in Q1 that highlighted its ongoing success – the latest acknowledgements on a long list of awards and acclaim for the brand as it climbs to the top of the pizza segment. The achievements included earning a top-100 (#92) ranking on Entrepreneur’s prestigious and highly coveted 2023 Franchise 500 List, which marked Mountain Mike’s debut inside the top 100. Mountain Mike’s also was named to Pizza Marketplace’s inaugural Top 100 Pizza Movers and Shakers list, appearing on the list in five prestigious categories, the most of any top brand in the nation.

With nearly 270 units in operation across seven states, Mountain Mike’s is primed to continue expansion throughout the Western U.S. by extending opportunities to new franchise partners looking to diversify their portfolios with a popular family pizza concept.