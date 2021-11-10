Mountain Mike's Reports Strong Q3 Sales Increases

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, toppings to the edge, and dough made fresh daily, continued posting impressive gains in Q3 2021, reporting same store sales increases (SSS) of 10.2% and total system sales (TSS) up 19.7% over Q3 2020. AUVs for the brand are approaching $1.1 million systemwide with the top 25% of locations averaging more than $1.6 million and the top 50% nearing $1.4 million on average. At the close of third quarter, the brand also reported positive year-to-date sales gains with SSS increasing 14.4% and TSS jumping 23.3% over the same period in 2020.

“Last year after achieving record sales in the 43-year history of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, our brand is reaching even greater heights in 2021 as we advance toward another sales milestone of surpassing $250 million in total system sales – a testament to our dedicated and thriving network of Mountain Mike’s franchise partners,” says Chris Britt, co-CEO/owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “While the industry-leading sales performance that we have been achieving is truly remarkable, we are even more inspired by what we can see ahead, which is motivating us to accelerate the introduction of Mountain Mike’s Pizza to new territories throughout the Western U.S.”

Currently developing in eight western states, Mountain Mike’s opened three new restaurants in Q3 and signed new franchise commitments for 14 new units, including the brand’s inaugural market entry into Texas, Colorado and Idaho. Thus far, Mountain Mike’s has opened 15 new restaurants in 2021 with another seven expected to open between now and the end of the year.

With a long history of catering to sports fans of all ages, whether viewing games on the many big screen televisions throughout each restaurant or enjoying pizza and cheering on your team from home or the workplace, sports, community and pizza continued to be a winning theme for the brand in Q3. Third quarter digital sales, which stood at 18.25% in 2019, grew impressively to more than 40% as of the end of Q3 2021 – bolstered by an array of digital initiatives, growing usage of the Mountain Rewards mobile app and robust third-party delivery sales. The quarter’s digital activations included an exciting “Score Big” sweepstakes – leveraging Mountain Mike’s four-year partnership as the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers – a promotion which will run through the end of the 2021/2022 regular season.

“We are thrilled to see the growing interest from potential franchise partners who see remarkable promise in our family- and community-focused brand, coupled with the never-ending enthusiasm in this country for a quality pizza experience,” says Ed St. Geme, co-CEO/owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. Jim Metevier, President and COO of the company added, “Mountain Mike’s Pizza continues to climb to the top of the highly competitive pizza segment and, having just wrapped up an extremely productive and engaging annual franchise convention, it’s more apparent than ever that everyone associated with our brand is hungry for more!”