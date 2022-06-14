Mountain Mike's Rewards Members Could Win Trip to Hawaii

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, one of the nation’s leading family-style pizza chains, is celebrating its island-inspired Pineapple Chicken Luau pizza all month long with the chance for one lucky Mountain Rewards member to win a trip for two to Hawaii.

All Mountain Rewards members, new and existing, will automatically be entered into the ‘Win A Trip to Hawaii’ sweepstakes, no purchase necessary. Members will also receive double loyalty points on the purchase of any Pineapple Chicken Luau pizza throughout the entire month of June. The paradise-inspired pizza is made fresh, covered with grilled chicken, juicy pineapple, and crispy bacon all the way to the edge on a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce.

“At Mountain Mike’s we, along with so many of our loyal fans, believe that pineapple belongs on pizza, so we decided to celebrate this majestic fruit and our fan-favorite Pineapple Chicken Luau pizza for the entire month of June with juicy offers exclusively for our Mountain Rewards members,” says Carol DeNembo, VP of Marketing for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “And to really get fans in the Aloha spirit, Mountain Mike’s is giving away a trip for two to Hawaii. All you have to do for a chance to win is to download and register on the Mountain Mike’s Mobile App!”

The Grand Prize includes (Approximate Retail Value of $5,000):

Round-trip coach air transportation for winner and guest from a major airport, as determined by Sponsor, near the winner’s home within the continental U.S. to Hawaii.

One (1) double occupancy standard hotel room for two guests for seven (7) days/six (6) nights

Entry requirements are simple! For a chance to win, simply download the Mountain Mike’s Pizza Mountain Rewards mobile app and create an account. Existing Mountain Rewards members are automatically entered. The sweepstakes will conclude at 11:59:59 PM PDT on June 30. Void outside of California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Idaho.