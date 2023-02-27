Mountain Mike's Seeks Expansion in Colorado

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is opening new restaurants in Colorado after signing a pair of three-store deals for franchise locations in both the Greater Denver Metropolitan area and throughout the Colorado Springs area. The expansion into Colorado maintains tremendous brand momentum for the growing pizza chain and follows years of record sales, as Mountain Mike’s continues to experience a mile-high demand for its mouthwatering pizzas and family-friendly atmosphere. The two development deals were inked by entrepreneurial husband-and-wife teams Chris and Rocio Plucinski of Castle Rock and Isaac and Allie Brandon of Colorado Springs. The first Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Colorado is expected to open in Parker in May 2023.

“We are proud to be growing Mountain Mike’s Pizza with strong, community-minded business leaders, and our partnerships with focused, industry-savvy and dedicated franchisees like the Plucinskis and Brandons allow us to bring the brand to new markets like Colorado, where we expect to ‘peak’ thanks to best-in-class planning, proven measures and talented people leading the climb,” says Chris Britt, co-owner and co-CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza.

Colorado, which becomes the eighth state where Mountain Mike’s operates its popular restaurants, is a natural next step for the acclaimed pizza chain as it continues to grow strategically throughout the West. Rocky Mountain residents now can look forward to the brand’s famous 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, which includes the popular Pikes Peak, and the inviting Mountain Mike’s Pizza dining/lifestyle concept that’s sure to resonate with Coloradans.

“Mountain Mike’s has loyal fans throughout the West, and we’re thrilled to introduce our family-friendly pizza restaurant that’s perfect for celebrations, fundraisers and team gatherings to our new guests in Colorado,” says Ed St. Geme, also co-owner and co-CEO of the brand.

2022 saw Mountain Mike’s lay the foundation for the most significant expansion in the brand’s history. During the year, the company opened 20 new restaurants and signed more than 25 new franchise agreements, which included five multi-unit deals, resulting in 38 additional units.

“A family dining tradition for more than four decades throughout California, we are now being greeted warmly in new states throughout the Western U.S. where our franchise partners are experiencing record-breaking success – underscoring the tremendous opportunity for passionate entrepreneurs and successful multi-brand franchise operators to reap the benefits of joining one of the nation’s leading family-friendly pizza concepts,” says Jim Metevier, President and Chief Operating Officer at Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Mountain Mike’s owes its success to some of the most reputable and talented franchisees in the business, and we are actively seeking entrepreneurs and qualified, passionate candidates in Colorado and throughout the Four Corners region to join our franchise family during the most exciting time in company history.”

To build upon the brand's success while satisfying consumer demand for higher-quality pizza and family-friendly dining options, Mountain Mike’s is extending opportunities to new franchise partners looking to diversify their franchise brand portfolios with a popular family pizza concept. With many more new Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants expected to open in 2023, the 265+ unit franchised pizza brand is primed to continue expansion west of the Mississippi in states that have been identified as prime markets for the established, fast-growing brand.