Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for more than 45 years is expanding its development pipeline in Washington state. The brand has finalized a three-unit agreement with franchisees Veronica and Gurjot Thind, father-daughter team, who will introduce Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Southern Washington’s greater Vancouver area. This deal expands upon a 10-unit agreement with franchise industry veterans Gurjot and Yashraj S. Thind signed last year, which spans Northwestern Washington and the greater Seattle area.

“As a family-friendly pizza brand, we always appreciate opportunities to franchise with a family of talented businesspeople like the Thinds to bring Pizza the Way it Oughta Be! to eager communities in new and existing territories,” says Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “We’ve worked diligently and strategically to build a robust development pipeline of 100+ restaurants across 11 states, and we look forward to growing our brand throughout the Pacific Northwest by working in lockstep with our committed franchise partners.”

The pizza segment is booming, as is the demand for Mountain Mike’s mouthwatering pizzas and family-friendly atmosphere. Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember — handmade and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. As it continues to experience record sales, significant franchise momentum and new unit growth, the brand is expanding its footprint throughout the United States, including ongoing development in Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

“When identifying the right franchise partners, especially in new markets, we look for engaging, passionate individuals who are well-integrated in their communities and whose aspirations match our own,” says Robert Campos, Vice President of Franchise Development. “Spirited franchisees and fiercely loyal guests are paramount to the success of any franchise brand, and at Mountain Mike’s, we’re fortunate to have both, which motivates us to continue our climb to even greater heights.”

In addition to an impressive lineup of amazing specialty pizzas, the Mountain Mike’s menu features a weekday All-You-Can-Eat Pizza and Salad Bar Lunch Buffet, a line of chicken wings, Mountain Fries, signature Garlic Not-Knots, a variety of desserts and a selection of beer and wine. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always rely on Mountain Mike’s to deliver quality, freshness, flavor and value – and qualified franchisees can count on an array of advantages in pursuing a successful, resilient and sought-after pizza concept like Mountain Mike’s Pizza. With development deals in motion in nearly a dozen states – and more on the horizon – it’s a uniquely attractive time to join the Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchise family in new and existing regions where the legacy brand operates.

To build upon the brand’s success while satisfying consumer demand for higher-quality pizza and family-friendly dining options, Mountain Mike’s is extending opportunities to new franchise partners looking to diversify their franchise brand portfolio with a popular family pizza concept. With many more Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants expected to open in 2024, the nearly 300-unit franchised pizza brand is primed to continue expansion in prime, coast-to-coast markets.