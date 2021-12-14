Mountain Mike's Signs Deal to Open in Idaho

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily will soon be serving its iconic pizzas in Idaho.

The acclaimed pizza brand has announced a multi-store deal with Gem State Pies, Inc. – owned by prominent multi-brand operators and entrepreneurs Boris and Laurie Ilic along with Travis and Alyssa Trask. The group will proudly add Mountain Mike’s Pizza to its thriving franchise portfolio that includes a dozen Jersey Mike’s Subs across multiple states. Gem State Pies’ agreement with Mountain Mike’s Pizza paves the way for the beloved family- and community-focused pizza chain to dot Idaho’s Treasure Valley with five locations, starting with a Meridian restaurant expected to open in early 2022. A second Mountain Mike’s will follow in Downtown Boise mid-year. Gem State Pies expects to have four of its five stores open before the end of 2022.

“It truly is a privilege to bring Mountain Mike’s and their sensational pizza to Idaho for the first time, and we could not be more excited for the opportunity to complement the growing Treasure Valley with a family-friendly restaurant that is experiencing its own remarkable growth,” says longtime Idaho resident Boris Ilic for Gem State Pies. “As we looked at expanding our franchise portfolio, we explored many restaurant opportunities, but Mountain Mike’s Pizza stood out from the rest, especially given our desire to take a proven recipe for success and replicate it.”

The past two years have shown that the time for qualified franchisees to pursue a successful, resilient and sought-after pizza concept like Mountain Mike’s Pizza has never been better. The pizza segment is booming, and the demand for Mountain Mike’s mouthwatering pizzas and family-friendly atmosphere is growing, especially in Idaho where there is a need for more modern community-centric restaurants like Mountain Mike’s Pizza. With several multi-unit development deals already in motion in eight states throughout the Western U.S., a uniquely attractive opportunity awaits new franchisees interested in joining the Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchise family. Beyond Idaho, the brand recently announced plans to develop in Colorado, Arizona and Texas as it continues to experience record sales and new unit growth.

“We are climbing the mountain alongside experienced and family-minded business leaders like the team at Gem State Pies, whose considerable commitment and vision allow us to deliver our brand and our signature experience of enjoying ‘Pizza The Way it Oughta Be’ to Idahoans throughout the state,” says Jim Metevier, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “As we track toward $250 million in total system sales and near 250 locations, our valued franchise partners continue to fuel our expansion efforts, and we are excited to be an attractive business opportunity for potential new restaurateurs who see extraordinary value in our family- and community-focused brand.”