Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is proud to announce development in Virginia. The three-unit agreement continues the brand’s rapid growth across the country, expands its coast-to-coast footprint and reinforces its segment position as a national pizza player. The deal to bring Pizza the Way it Oughta Be! to Fairfax and Loudoun Counties was inked with multi-brand operator and local franchisee Niraj Hemrajani, who also owns several other prominent franchise restaurants. Known for its many tightknit communities, each with a strong sense of family values, Northern Virgina is an ideal market for Mountain Mike’s Pizza.

“After years of brand growth throughout the West, Virginia is another exciting leap forward for Mountain Mike’s Pizza as we expand along the East Coast and introduce our legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and community commitment to our twelfth state nationally,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Following recently announced development activities in Florida, we are proud to partner with a local franchisee to bring Mountain Mike’s Pizza to our next East Coast state, and we’re confident Virginia will welcome and enjoy our signature restaurant experience for decades to come.”

Throughout Virginia and across the country, the pizza segment is booming, as is the demand for Mountain Mike’s mouthwatering pizzas and family-friendly atmosphere. As the brand continues to experience significant sales growth and franchise momentum, it is expanding rapidly throughout other parts of the U.S., including ongoing development in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

“As Mountain Mike’s Pizza continues to accelerate brand momentum and increase the number of restaurants in our system, exceptional unit economics and a segment-leading menu are attracting even more experienced franchisees who are catapulting us to greater heights,” said Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, Principal Owners of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “With every state we enter, we are reinforcing our industry standing as a national pizza brand, but we’re also firmly committed to our authentic, family-friendly brand DNA, which is why we’re being embraced so warmly by local operators and their communities in new markets across the country.”

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way guests remember — handmade and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, catering, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always rely on Mountain Mike’s to deliver quality, freshness, flavor and value. In addition to an impressive lineup of amazing specialty pizzas, the Mountain Mike’s menu features an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar lunch buffet, bone-in and boneless chicken wings, Mountain Fries, signature Garlic Not-Knots, a variety of desserts and a selection of beer and wine.

With development agreements in motion in 15 states and counting – including recent deals in Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Florida, and more on the horizon – it’s a uniquely attractive time to join the Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchise family in Virginia or any other region where the legacy brand operates. Qualified franchisees can count on an array of advantages in pursuing a successful, resilient and sought-after pizza concept like Mountain Mike’s Pizza.