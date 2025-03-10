Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, names Steven Adyani as Chief Operations Officer. With 30+ years of experience in the restaurant industry, including a half-decade at Mountain Mike’s Pizza and previous leadership roles at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, The Cheesecake Factory and with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Adyani brings a wealth of operational expertise to the position. Since joining Mountain Mike’s in 2020, he has been instrumental in refining and optimizing brand operations across a thriving network of 300+ restaurants nationwide, ensuring every guest enjoys “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be”.

“Steven has been invaluable to our success, and his promotion reflects well-earned recognition of his many contributions to Mountain Mike’s and the impact he’s made in strengthening our operations with a deep understanding of our brand DNA and an unwavering commitment to sustainable growth,” said Jim Metevier, Chief Executive Officer of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. ”Steven constantly ensures operational excellence and fosters a team culture that prioritizes collaboration and innovation, and as we continue expanding into new markets, his leadership will be critical in maintaining the unmatched quality, consistency and guest experience that define Mountain Mike’s.”

During his tenure as Vice President of Operations, Adyani strengthened the Mountain Mike’s restaurant system by driving an array of operational efficiencies that yielded success for franchisees. He spearheaded the development of Mountain Mike’s University, a cutting-edge learning management system that transformed franchisee training through engaging, interactive content, ensuring teams mastered essential skills. Adyani also redefined the role of Franchise Business Coaches, shifting their focus from traditional training to strategic business consulting, enabling franchisees to maximize financial performance. Under his leadership, Mountain Mike’s also standardized numerous key performance indicators, providing franchisees with clear, measurable goals that fueled topline revenue growth and profitability. Additionally, Adyani’s efforts to update the company’s operations manual introduced elevated brand standards that reinforced Mountain Mike’s commitment to delivering “Pizza the Way It Oughta Be®”. Adyani’s many thoughtful and strategic initiatives streamlined operations within a rapidly growing restaurant ecosystem and created a robust foundation to support the brand’s continued expansion.

As Chief Operations Officer, Adyani will maintain his pivotal role in Mountain Mike’s push to reach 400 restaurants by ensuring best-in-class operations across the expanding franchise system. Focusing on preserving and enriching the brand’s “pizza perfection” legacy, Adyani expects to launch new strategic programs and industry-leading standards – implemented by dedicated support teams to empower franchisees for long-term success. His plans include leveraging technology and AI to enhance restaurant efficiencies and reduce operational costs, ensuring franchisees have the tools they need to thrive. As the brand expands from coast to coast and reinforces its position as a national player in the ultra-competitive pizza sector, Adyani will spearhead custom training programs tailored to new franchise groups, reinforcing Mountain Mike’s commitment to consistent quality and guest satisfaction. Additionally, Adyani and his team will lead weekly sales and guest experience training sessions, equipping franchisees with actionable strategies to drive revenue and strengthen their market presence. With a deep passion for operational excellence and a forward-thinking approach, Adyani is poised to help elevate Mountain Mike’s Pizza to even greater heights.

“I am honored to step into the role of Chief Operations Officer at such a transformative time for Mountain Mike’s Pizza, and as we continue our expansion across the country, my focus is on strengthening our operational foundation to ensure all franchisees have the tools and support they need to flourish,” said Adyani. “This role presents an incredible opportunity to shape a clear, strategic vision for our operations team – driving efficiency, consistency and growth while staying true to our brand legacy of quality and excellence.”

With over 300 units in operation across nine states, Mountain Mike’s is primed to continue expansion throughout the U.S. by extending opportunities to new franchise partners looking to diversify their portfolios with a popular family pizza concept.