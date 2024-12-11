Mountain Mike’s Pizza is partnering with the Sacramento Kings for another spectacular year of hoops. Throughout the 2024-25 NBA season, Mountain Mike’s will introduce a variety of exclusive, Kings-themed promotions for Mountain Rewards Mobile App members. Mountain Mike’s enters its third year as a Proud Pizza Partner of the Sacramento Kings and is activating the partnership in ways that will keep fans even more engaged and excited until the final buzzer.

“Community involvement has always been a cornerstone of our success, and sports partnerships are vital to connecting Mountain Mike’s Pizza with our fans, so we couldn’t be more excited to embrace the 2024-25 NBA season with our third consecutive year of partnership with the Sacramento Kings,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “With deep roots in Northern California, this collaboration is a slam dunk since it strengthens our presence in a key market for our brand and reinforces our commitment to the communities we serve, so clearly we’re extremely pumped up for what’s ahead all season long.”

Throughout the 2024-25 NBA regular season, Mountain Mike’s will offer an exciting Miss Twice, Get a Slice promotion. Whenever the opposing team misses two consecutive free throws during a Kings home game, Mountain Rewards app members can enjoy a free mini one-topping pizza with the purchase of a 20 oz. bottled beverage. The offer is valid for one day following the game and can be redeemed through the mobile app at any of the nearly 60 Sacramento-Stockton Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants. Last season, Mountain Mike’s gave away nearly 20,000 free mini pizzas to Kings fans as part of the Halftime Challenge Trigger Promotion and increased transacting loyalty members by nearly 60%. Mountain Mike’s Pizza also will host a social media home ticket giveaway for followers.

This partnership features a comprehensive, multi-channel approach to deepen fan engagement inside and outside the venue. At the heart of the partnership, in-arena signage strategically placed throughout the state-of-the-art Golden 1 Center will ensure the brand is highly visible during every game. Mountain Mike’s also will elevate fan experiences, offering exclusive opportunities and memorable moments for passionate Kings supporters.

In the community, Mountain Mike’s Pizza will reinforce its deep commitment to the Sacramento area as the proud presenting partner of Courtside Class, a collaborative program where Jr. Kings coaches take over physical classes at local schools, teaching basketball skills and drills. The initiative was developed to inspire and energize students while reinforcing the importance of physical activity and teamwork.

Delivering delicious food and memorable dining experiences to families and sports fans of all ages has been integral to Mountain Mike’s brand identity since its founding in 1978. In addition to an unwavering commitment to the communities it serves, the brand is proud to support the sports community in many ways, including partnerships with Los Angeles Angels Baseball and San Francisco 49ers Football. Mountain Mike’s signature pizza, family-friendly atmosphere and commitment to guests anchors the one-of-a-kind experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” at its nearly 300 locations throughout the United States.