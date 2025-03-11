Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain for over 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, massive 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily, is serving up free pizza on March 14 and making it as easy as pi for Mountain Rewards members to enjoy “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” In celebration of Pi Day, Mountain Mike’s is treating guests to a free mini pizza with the purchase of any 20-ounce bottled beverage – available exclusively through the Mountain Mike’s loyalty program, either online or via the app, at any of the chain’s 300+ locations nationwide.

“Just like pi, the love our guests have for Mountain Mike’s Pizza is never-ending, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Pi Day this year than with free mini pizzas for our valued Mountain Rewards members,” said Carol DeNembo, Chief Marketing Officer of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “We’re rewarding mini pizzas to loyalty members who round out their orders with the purchase of any thirst-quenching 20-ounce bottled beverage because the best way to enjoy Pi Day on 3.14 is with free pizza.”

Pi Day is clearly an ideal occasion to experience Mountain Mike’s fresh, high-quality pizza, and last year’s brand promotion on 3.14 produced some impressive figures. In 2024, Mountain Mike’s experienced a 25% increase in same-store sales, and nearly 10,000 new app members joined the Mountain Rewards program. Even more remarkable, nearly 60% of redemptions came from first-time app users, underscoring the effectiveness of the brand’s loyalty-driven marketing strategy. Mountain Mike’s continues to be dedicated to growing its digital presence, enhancing the guest experience and reinforcing its commitment to creating lasting relationships with customers through rewards that keep them coming back for more – on Pi Day and every day.

Mountain Mike’s Pi Day promotion is available exclusively to Mountain Rewards® members. To join the celebration, guests can download the Mountain Rewards app, or sign up online for Mountain Rewards®, and visit a nearby location on March 14 to claim a free mini pizza with a 20-ounce bottled beverage purchase.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may be placed online, through the Mountain Rewards App, or through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners. To view the full menu, order online or find your nearest location, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.