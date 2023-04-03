Mr Gatti's Opens First Location in Dripping Springs, Texas

Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, announces the opening of its first location in Dripping Springs, TX. Gatti's ATX, LLC, a local company formed to operate Mr. Gatti's locations in Austin and surrounding areas, currently owns 7 locations, including the Dripping Springs location. Dripping Springs residents can enjoy the convenience of take-out and delivery service of Mr Gatti’s famous pizza, pizza rolls and ranch dressing.

“We are expanding into new markets where we have not previously had a presence in order to share the unique taste of Mr Gatti's Pizza with even more people,” says Bill Boone, CEO of Gatti's ATX, who has been with the company for over 50 years. “As longtime fans of the brand, we are proud to share our passion for making delicious pizza and delivering exceptional service to the Dripping Springs community.”